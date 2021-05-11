Darling: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

IRVING, Texas — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $151.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 90 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bionutrients posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period.

Darling shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $70.74, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

