VolitionRX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By Associated Press
Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 at 3:04pm

AUSTIN, Texas — VolitionRX Ltd. (VNRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The life sciences company posted revenue of $25,500 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $26,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.13. A year ago, they were trading at $4.32.

_____

