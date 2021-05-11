Sonim: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

AUSTIN, Texas — Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $12.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 62 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 98 cents.

