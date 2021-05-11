Vectrus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Vectrus Inc. (VEC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $12 million.

The Colorado Springs, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.20 per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $434 million in the period.

Vectrus expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion.

Vectrus shares have increased 1.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $50.46, an increase of 4% in the last 12 months.

