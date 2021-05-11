Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

Cibola girls coach Mabrey steps aside

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer
Published: Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 at 4:50pm
Updated: Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 at 5:44pm

Cibola coach Lori Mabrey gives instructions to Kavionna Brown (1) during her team’s game against Mayfield in the girls Class 6A state tournament Thursday at the Santa Ana Star Center in 2015. Mabrey has announced her resignation from the position. (Greg Sorber/Albuquerque Journal)

A state championship-winning head coach in the metro area has resigned.

After leading the program to five state championship games over 15 seasons on the West Side, Cibola High School girls basketball coach Lori Mabrey is leaving that position, Mabrey told the Journal on Tuesday.

She led Cibola to the then-Class 6A state championship in 2015, where the Cougars defeated La Cueva in the final.

Cibola reached four other state title games with Mabrey. The Cougars fell to Hobbs in 2018, to Volcano Vista in 2016, to La Cueva in 2009 and to Mayfield in 2011.




Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a story about how coronavirus has affected you, your family or your business? Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? What issues related to the topic would you like to see covered? Or do you have a bright spot you want to share in these troubling times?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com or Contact the writer.


Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $8.99.
TOP |