Cibola girls coach Mabrey steps aside

A state championship-winning head coach in the metro area has resigned.

After leading the program to five state championship games over 15 seasons on the West Side, Cibola High School girls basketball coach Lori Mabrey is leaving that position, Mabrey told the Journal on Tuesday.

She led Cibola to the then-Class 6A state championship in 2015, where the Cougars defeated La Cueva in the final.

Cibola reached four other state title games with Mabrey. The Cougars fell to Hobbs in 2018, to Volcano Vista in 2016, to La Cueva in 2009 and to Mayfield in 2011.

