Greg Bird brings new perspective to his minor league reboot

Once considered the first baseman of the future of the N.Y. Yankees, Greg Bird knows all about what it takes to rise through the minor league ranks.

Now, the Colorado native, who signed in February with the home-state Rockies, uses the almost unimaginable run of injuries that derailed his journey toward pinstripes stardom to help him keep perspective as he embarks on his second chance with the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes.

“We’re human, so it’s hard sometimes to, I guess, deal with what you can’t control,” said Bird, who was 0-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for the Isotopes on Tuesday in a 6-4 loss to the Sugar Land Skeeters to end a six-game home stand.

“… The amount that I’ve learned through them all has been more beneficial for me and put me in a better spot in my life than I think I would have been in if they didn’t happen.”

At 28 years old, Bird is hardly at an age where time is running out, but his body has more years on it than most.

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Grandview High School in Aurora, Colo., he made his Yankees debut Aug. 13, 2015.

And then it started.

He missed the entire 2016 season with a torn labrum.

He missed 114 games in 2017 after surgery on his right foot.

He missed 80 games in 2018 with a bone spur in his right ankle.

In 2019, it was just 10 games before a torn plantar fascia brought things to an end with the Yankees.

“It’s like the sort of like, fool me once, okay,” Bird said. “Fool me twice, okay. Fool me a third time, okay. Fool me a fourth time — it was the fact that it happened over and over and over again.”

For Isotopes manager Warren Schaeffer, Bird’s presence on the team is as much about the powerful bat he brings the plate as the culture he helps establish with the rest of the team.

“I feel like Birdie is invaluable to this clubhouse,” Schaeffer said. “He’s a true veteran presence for these younger guys. He’s the same guy every day. He gets after his work in his own way, which is a thoughtful way. He’s a great example to the other guys, he really is.”

Bird not only is a willing leader to the young roster, but an eager one.

But make no mistake. His goal is still to get himself back to the Big Leagues.

“I think you lead by example, always,” Bird said. “I’m here. I like to help guys. I like to pass on what’s been passed on to me. I think baseball needs that.

“But at the same time, we’re all baseball players. So there’s something I can learn from everyone, whether it be players, coaches, whoever, I always got my ears open, you know? But I definitely enjoy being around younger guys. And just passing on what was passed on to me. That’s what this game is about. That’s what life’s about. So I do enjoy that.”

HOMECOMING: While there’s a ways to go before such an opportunity might come to fruition, Bird can’t deny a Coors Field game down the road would be something special for him and his family.

“There’s so many people that have had such a role in my life that are from Colorado, where I grew up,” Bird said. “You can’t underestimate that. It’s a big deal. There was a lot of support. Friends, family, obviously, my parents being the most excited, I’d say, but like I said, there’s just so many people that have played a role in my life, that it’ll be cool for them, hopefully to get to share that experience in person.”