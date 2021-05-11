Spring Sports Roundup: UNM, NMSU women’s golf teams struggle at regionals

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

On the Ohio State University Golf Course in Columbus, Ohio, the University of New Mexico women’s golf team can’t seem to find the magic that led the Lobos to a Mountain West Conference championship.

For the second straight day, the 12th-seeded Lobos shot 22-over 310 and they were tied for 15th at 44-over 620 through two rounds after Tuesday’s action.

UNM’s Myah McDonald, the MW Freshman of the Year, leads the Lobos after shooting 4-over 76, and is 10-over, tied for 49th.

The six lowest-scoring teams and the three low individuals not from those teams advance to the NCAA Championship May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Georgia topped the team leaderboard at 1-over, followed by Michigan (+8) and Duke (+9), the NCAA defending champion that won the title in 2019.

“It was colder and the winds were up today,” UNM coach Jill Trujillo said in a release. “The hole locations were tough, so the course played much harder. The team toughed it out, but we still need to be better around the greens.”

At the Stanford Regional where New Mexico State is competing, the Stanford women have a commanding lead at 25-under through two rounds on the Stanford Golf Course. Virginia Tech is in second at -3, followed by Wake Forest at -2.

The 15th-seeded Aggies, the Western Athletic Conference champions, are tied for 15th with Nebraska at 18-over 586.

Senior Pun Chanachai leads NMSU. She is tied for 29th at 2-over overall after a 1-under 70 on Tuesday.

The final round in regional play is Wednesday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: UNM redshirt senior forward Gwen Maly became the second Lobo in program history to earn United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I first-team All-Pacific Region honors.

UNM junior Jadyn Edwards was named to the All-Pacific Region second team.

Maly finished UNM’s historic season with nine goals and three assists to help the Lobos win a Mountain West Conference title and reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament, finishing with an 11-2 record.

Edwards and Maly both earned first-team All-MWC honors.

Maly will not be returning next season as she plans to attend UNM Medical School, according to a release.

SOFTBALL: UNM sophomore infielder Rachael Hathoot has been named Mountain West Player of the Week.

The La Cueva alumna went 6-for-8 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs in the Lobos’ victorious series against San Jose State.

Hathoot finished the weekend with three multi-hit games, going 2-for-3 in games one and three and 2-for-2 in game two.