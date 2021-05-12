APD investigating homicide on West Side

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have launched a homicide investigation after finding a person dead early Wednesday morning on the West Side.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers found an individual with no pulse when they responded to a disturbance call just after 1 a.m. in the 9500 block of Sun Dancer Drive, near Unser and Paradise NW.

He said emergency medical personnel determined the individual was dead.

“Homicide detectives have started an investigation, and they are speaking to a person of interest,” Gallegos said.

Police didn’t elaborate on the disturbance call, say whether the victim was a man or a woman or how the person died. They didn’t release information on the person of interest or a possible motive in the case.

This is the 43rd homicide in Albuquerque so far this year.