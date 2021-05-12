Phoenix police arrest man suspected in 3 armed robberies

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PHOENIX — A man suspected of being involved in three armed robberies in Phoenix over the past month has been arrested, according to police.

They said 29-year-old Trey Waters remains jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

He’s being held on suspicion of one count of attempted murder, five counts of aggravated assault, three counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of kidnapping.

Police say Waters was armed at the time of his arrest Monday.

It was unclear Tuesday if he has a lawyer yet for his case.

Police said Waters allegedly entered a hotel room on April 12 and demanded property from a man before shooting him in the neck.

On April 25, Waters allegedly robbed an ice cream truck driver at gunpoint and hit him in the face with a gun.

Police said Waters allegedly shot a female cashier at a convenience store twice during an attempted robbery Sunday.