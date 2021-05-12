Southwest adds flights to ABQ

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Direct flights from Albuquerque to Austin and to Los Angeles will soon be back on Southwest Airlines’ schedule for this summer, according to a release from the Albuquerque International Sunport.

Service on both direct routes, which were suspended last year as a result of the pandemic, will begin June 6, and tickets are on sale now.

The airline is also planning to increase frequency on several existing routes:

– Service to Baltimore, Maryland, will add a Sunday flight.

– Service to Las Vegas, Nevada, will add one flight every day.

– Service to Chicago Midway International Airport will add an extra Saturday flight.

– Service to Oakland, California, will add a Saturday flight.