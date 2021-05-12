Arizona finds 469 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PHOENIX — Arizona is reporting 469 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The latest figures posted by the state Department of Health Services on Wednesday bring the pandemic totals to 870,624 cases and 17,430 deaths.

Hospitalizations of patients with the virus climbed slightly to 599 statewide. Of those, 190 were in ICUs.

Meanwhile, more than 5.4 million vaccine doses to date have been administered in Arizona. More than 3 million people, or 42.8% of the state’s eligible population, have received at least one dose. Over 2.5 million have been fully vaccinated.

Arizona on Tuesday saw more than 11,100 doses administered, almost half of the number issued a day earlier.

Health officials are hoping for a dramatic rise in doses after Thursday when children ages 12-15 can get vaccinated at the seven state-run sites. The Navajo Nation is also anticipating expanding vaccines to that age group.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week gave emergency-use authorization for the administration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to follow suit on Wednesday with their own recommendation to vaccinate those 12 and older.

