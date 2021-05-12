Two aircraft land safely near Denver after midair collision

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DENVER — Officials say two small airplanes collided in midair Wednesday as they were preparing to land at a suburban Denver airport. There were no injuries.

A twin-engine Fairchild Metroliner business plane and a Cirrus SR22 single-engine plane collided above the area of Cherry Creek State Park in Denver’s southeast suburbs, according to the National Transportation Safety Board and South Metro Fire Rescue.

Both planes were preparing to land at Centennial Airport when they collided, the NTSB said. The Metroliner, operated by Key Lime Air, sustained substantial damage to its tail section but the pilot was able to land safely at the airport, Key Lime Air said in a statement.

Two people were aboard, The Denver Post reported.

Key Lime said the pilot of the other aircraft deployed a recovery parachute that allowed the plane to float to the ground.

The company said it’s participating in an active investigation of the incident with federal agencies, including the NTSB.

