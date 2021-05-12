APD investigating homicide at Kaseman hospital

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives have been called to a homicide Wednesday afternoon at a Northeast Albuquerque hospital.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said police were responding to a homicide at Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital, near Wyoming and Constitution.

Gallegos gave no other details.

On the northwest side of the hospital police wrapped crime scene tape around a car, its windows full of what appeared to be bullet holes.

Behind the car a body could be seen laying in the parking lot.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip



................................................................

It was the second homicide case opened by Albuquerque police in the past 24 hours.

Officers had responded around 1 a.m. to the 9500 block of Sun Dancer NW, near Unser and Paradise, for a disturbance.

They found a person dead inside a home and, according to police, were speaking with a person of interest in the case.

Police have given no other details in that investigation.