How many students came back to school in large NM districts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state Public Education Department made it clear that public schools in New Mexico should open for full-time, in-person learning by April 5.

With that deadline come and gone, the percentage of families who opted into the face-to-face instruction — at a time when the 2020-21 school year neared its end — has varied across the state’s largest school districts.

In Albuquerque Public Schools, 35,403 students were learning on campus out of 70,083, or 50.5%, according to data from April. Therefore, over 34,000 students were still learning at home, which has largely been the way students got an education this year.

In-person participation also looked different school by school with some APS schools having nearly all students returning to class and others with closer to 15% to 20% of the student population coming back.

Meanwhile in Rio Rancho Public Schools, 59.7% of 16,732 students were learning in person and the rest were virtual, counts from late April showed. A school-level breakdown reveals that in-person participation ranged from 44% at V. Sue Cleveland High School to roughly 82% at Shining Stars Preschool.

That’s because state officials left going back to campus as a family decision and required districts to offer remote options.

District data show not all parents are rushing back to the classroom, which isn’t a trend isolated to New Mexico.

Parents wanted choice

A recent national poll that surveyed 1,151 parents with public K-12 students found that the majority of parents prefer having the choice between instructional modes.

The research released by the National Parents Union showed 58% of parents wanted public schools to offer both in-person and remote learning options next school year and to allow parents to decide.

For what’s left of this academic year, a higher percentage — 62% — wanted to be allowed to pick between in person and remote.

National Parents Union is a collective of parent-led advocacy organizations with network members in New Mexico. Keri Rodrigues, president of the national organization, told the Journal in a phone interview that giving parents the autonomy to pick the best education model for their kids will likely be hard to shift away from.

“Parents have been to the promised land of choice and that’s not toothpaste that is easily put back in the tube,” she said.

Rodrigues said it comes down to trust.

“We have seen schools frankly fumble through this moment … so now we are looking at everything with a very critical eye and we want to keep our options open,” she said.

Remote enjoyable for some

Rodrigues added that parents have told her that remote education should remain on the table moving forward.

“Some of us have actually enjoyed the remote-education experience, we’ve added additional components to our kids’ educational experience … And frankly, others are very concerned about our public education system’s ability to keep our kids safe,” she said.

Not only does educational preference differ family to family, it can also differ child by child. Rodrigues said she has five boys and she found that two of them needed in-person instruction while the others could learn virtually.

Further south in New Mexico, Las Cruces Public Schools had the highest percentage of in-person learners out of the largest districts in the state. District officials reported that 14,884 children are coming onto campus or 63% and 8,594 kids or almost 37% of students are learning from a distance.

That’s compared to about 4,700 out of 12,300 students who selected in-person in Gadsden Independent School District, according to spokesman Luis Villalobos, which is roughly 38%. And 47% of Santa Fe Public Schools’ 11,562 students were learning face-to-face.