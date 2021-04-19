BCSO IDs teen killed in rollover shooting

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Deputies have released the name of a 16-year-old killed along with another person during a rollover crash and shooting last month on the West Side.

Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, identified the teen as Ali Assad. Also killed in the April 19 incident was Anthony Vigil, 22.

Authorities previously released Vigil’s name, and at that time said the second victim was 15.

No arrests have been made in the case and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information that leads to those responsible.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip



................................................................

Deputies initially responded around 6:20 p.m. to a rollover crash in the 1900 block of Coors SW, near Arenal. Vigil and Assad were found near an upturned car and both had been shot to death.

Witnesses told detectives that men in a white sedan, possibly a Buick Verano, were chasing and shooting at the car before it rolled over. After the crash, witnesses said the men fired several times at the overturned car.

Anyone with information is asked to call 505-263-5617, email at ccarroll@bernco.gov or call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867).