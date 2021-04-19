Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

BCSO IDs teen killed in rollover shooting

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer
Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 at 5:17pm

Deputies investigate after a 15-year-old and a man were killed earlier this month on Coors SW near Arenal. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Deputies have released the name of a 16-year-old killed along with another person during a rollover crash and shooting last month on the West Side.

Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, identified the teen as Ali Assad. Also killed in the April 19 incident was Anthony Vigil, 22.

Authorities previously released Vigil’s name, and at that time said the second victim was 15.

No arrests have been made in the case and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information that leads to those responsible.

Deputies initially responded around 6:20 p.m. to a rollover crash in the 1900 block of Coors SW, near Arenal. Vigil and Assad were found near an upturned car and both had been shot to death.

Witnesses told detectives that men in a white sedan, possibly a Buick Verano, were chasing and shooting at the car before it rolled over. After the crash, witnesses said the men fired several times at the overturned car.

Anyone with information is asked to call 505-263-5617, email at ccarroll@bernco.gov or call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867).


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a story about how coronavirus has affected you, your family or your business? Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? What issues related to the topic would you like to see covered? Or do you have a bright spot you want to share in these troubling times?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com or Contact the writer.


Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $8.99.
TOP |