Magical journey: Fifth and final season ‘bittersweet’ for ‘Dwight in Shining Armor’ star

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Sloane Siegel has been on a magical journey with the TV series “Dwight in Shining Armor.”

And it’s coming to an end with the fifth season, which is currently available on the BYUtv app.

“We filmed the season in four months in the middle of the pandemic,” Siegel says. “No one was really prepared for what the pandemic would bring. At this point, we have a better understanding of what’s going on. There are still struggles and a lot of pain that has been brought on by the world.”

ADVERTISEMENTSkip



................................................................

Siegel says that the first day back on set, production was shut down – eventually restarting a month later.

“Once we were back, we finished production without a single positive case,” he says. “It was definitely a journey.”

Siegel plays the title character in the series.

It tells the story of Dwight, a 21st century teen.

While taking photographs in the forest, he accidentally falls face-first into an ancient, underground chamber, and lands on Gretta, played by Caitlin Carmichael, a medieval sleeping princess.

He plants a kiss on her and wakes up not only her and her loyal court magician, Baldric, played by Joel McCrary, but all of the medieval villains who have been asleep like her for the past 1,000 years.

Together, the trio must defeat her hordes of enemies.

In the climactic final season, new villains join with old ones to threaten Dwight’s world in Woodside and Gretta’s Kingdom of Rogemore.

Dwight and Gretta team up with old friends as they race to find out who the memory thief is.”

“It’s bittersweet for the show to be over, because Dwight has been a part of my life for many years,” he says. “We have a complete story, and our showrunners had our end of this story planned. We have 50 episodes total, and these last 10 wrap up what has been incredible journey.”

To top it off, Siegel says, BYUtv has the entire series streaming on its platform so viewers can watch from the beginning.

“This show has had a slow build,” he says. “I’m grateful that it did, because we were able to move comfortably through the series.”

During the five seasons portraying Dwight, Siegel says, he’s learned a lot about himself.

“I started the show at 16,” he says. “It’s taken the majority of my final teenage years. I grew up with the character. I’ve understood Dwight so well. I didn’t have to look at the scene and the character and wonder where he was going. It was like putting on my favorite shirt. I’ve never gotten the opportunity to have that bond with a character before. I was building the character from scratch, and he’s grown into an awesome individual.”

Siegel has worked on various TV shows over the course of his career. He got some sage advice from Wilmer Valderrama while having a guest spot on “NCIS.”

“He told me, ‘If you’re going to have a character for more than a year, make sure it’s someone that you like,’ ” Siegel recalls. “I’m unapologetic being Dwight in every scene, and even when the camera isn’t always on me. Dwight is more of a hero towards the end.”

Siegel has come a long way from beginning his career in hip-hop dance. By the age of 8, he got the acting bug.

At 10, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams, quickly being cast on the Amazon show “Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the next chapter brings me,” he says. “Dwight and his adventures will always be a part of who I am.”

Online

“Dwight in Shining Armor” is available to stream on BYUtv and the BYUtv app.