ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Northeast Albuquerque.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the crash occurred on Wyoming, near Lomas. He said one person died at the scene.

“The area is currently closed as the crash is being investigated,” DeAguero said.

