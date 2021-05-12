Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

Boxing: Leo returns June 19

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer
Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 at 10:14pm

Super bantamweight boxer Angelo Leo, a former world champion and an Albuquerque native, is scheduled to return to the ring on June 19 in Houston against fellow contender Aaron Alameda.

Leo (20-1, nine KOs) made the announcement Wednesday on Facebook. The Leo-Alameda fight is listed on boxrec.com as a 10-round bout on a card headlined by a WBC middleweight title bout between champion Jermall Charlo and challenger Juan Macias Montiel.

Leo won the WBO 122-pound title on Aug. 1, 2020 with a victory by unanimous decision over Tramaine Williams. He lost the title by the same outcome to Stephen Fulton in his first defense on Jan. 23.

Leo-Alameda is a battle of once-beatens.

Alameda (25-1, 13 KOs), of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, lost his bid for the WBC version of the 122-pound title on Sept. 26, 2020, dropping a unanimous decision to Luis Nery.

Leo now lives and trains in Las Vegas, Nevada.




Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a story about how coronavirus has affected you, your family or your business? Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? What issues related to the topic would you like to see covered? Or do you have a bright spot you want to share in these troubling times?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com or Contact the writer.


Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $8.99.
TOP |