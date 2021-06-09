Man charged in crash that killed priest turns himself in

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man accused in a South Valley crash that left a Catholic priest dead last month has turned himself in to authorities.

Manuel Soria, 22, turned himself in to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center late Tuesday night.

He is charged with vehicular homicide in the May 21 crash that killed the Rev. Graham Golden, 35, and seriously injured Brother Lorenzo Romero, 24, both members of the Norbertine Community of Santa María de la Vid Abbey.

Dean Border, Soria’s attorney, declined to comment.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip



................................................................

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain Soria until trial, calling him a “danger to the community” who was driving “aggressively” and at almost twice the speed limit.

“It is clear he had no regard for the safety of those around him,” the motion states.

BCSO investigators say Soria was driving at least 91 mph, in a 55 mph zone, when he broadsided Golden’s vehicle as the priest pulled onto Coors from the driveway of the Santa María de la Vid Abbey.

Witnesses told deputies that Soria appeared to be racing another vehicle before the crash.