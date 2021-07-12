Delivery alert

Pitching in: PNM makes donation to balloon crash families

By ABQJournal News Staff
Monday, July 12th, 2021 at 12:02am

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Public Service Company of New Mexico will make a $100,000 donation to the families of the victims of the fatal June 26 ballooning crash in Albuquerque, according to a company release.

The hot air balloon crash killed five people: Pilot Nick Meleski and passengers Susan and John Montoya and Mary and Martin Martinez.

PNM will gift the money directly to the victims’ families, and will not use customer dollars in the donation.

“The families will decide where they want to use the money, whether it be to offset funeral planning expenses, medical, or other related expenses,” the release said.


