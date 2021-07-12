Pitching in: Real estate firm donates to Los Ojos de la Familia

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Duke City Property Investments will donate $35,000 from a residential flip project to local charity Los Ojos de la Familia, according to a release.

The company is gifting the proceeds from the sale of a home at 2909 La Palomita NE in Albuquerque.

Los Ojos de la Familia offers education scholarships as well as yearly holiday gift baskets containing food and household staples to families in need. Los Ojos has zero overhead costs meaning 100% of the funds donated are able to go directly back to the community, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip



................................................................