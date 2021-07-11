North Sports: Week in Review

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

TAKING OVER

DEAN’S LIST: Española Valley’s dean of students Matthew Abeyta has been named the Sundevils’ new athletic director. Abeyta replaces Ira Harge Jr., who left Española after one year to be principal and AD at Escalante Mid/High School.

SOFTBALL

SIGNED: Robertson 2019 alum McKayla Encinias has signed to play softball for her hometown New Mexico Highlands University. Encinias has been at Garden City Community College for the past two years, where she was named the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Division I West’s Most Valuable Player after hitting .449, with 18 home runs and 70 RBIs.

FOOTBALL

BLUE/GRAY: Santa Fe rising senior running back/defensive back Martell Mora has been selected to play in the 2021 Blue-Gray All-America Game in December in AT&T Stadium, where the Cowboys play. In the Demons’ abbreviated, two-game spring 2021 season, Mora rushed for 99 yards on seven carries, scoring twice. He also caught six passes for an additional 130 yards and two more TDs.

THINGS TO SEE OR DO

ALL-STARS: The Pecos League All-Star Game is scheduled for 2 p.m. this afternoon at Santa Fe’s Fort Marcy Park. For more information or tickets, see santafefuego.com.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip



................................................................

TENNIS: The Capital tennis program is holding camps for children aged between 6 and 16, with one beginning Monday through Friday (July 12-16) and the other July 19-22. The camps will be at the school’s tennis courts from 9-10 a.m. Each weekly session costs $20. For more information, contact Jaguars coach Patrick Tolen at pbtolen@gmail.com.

BASEBALL: The Santa Fe Little League will host the Majors State Tournament, beginning July 17, at Alto Park. This is the first time the tournament has been held in Santa Fe since 2009. For more information, email info.santafelittleleague@gmail.com.

TRIATHLON: The Cochiti Lake Triathlon is coming July 31. Featuring a 1,600-meter lake swim, a 25-mile bicycle ride and a 10-K run, the event is sure to be a popular one as athletes begin to get back into competitions.