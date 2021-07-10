One person killed in Downtown shooting

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Albuquerque police say an officer was injured when gunfire struck his windshield in a shooting early Saturday in Downtown that left one man dead and another in critical condition.

The shooter remains at large and Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information leading to the gunman’s capture.

It turned out to be the first of two homicides investigated by APD on Saturday as police say a man was fatally shot in Southeast Albuquerque later in the day.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said the Downtown shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Fourth Street, between Central and Gold.

“Two individuals were struck by gunfire,” Gallegos said. “One person died at the scene and another person was transported to a hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.”

Police Chief Harold Medina said the officer was injured as he and other officers responded to an alert from a gunshot detection device at Seventh and Central.

He said that, as the officer was driving through Central and Fourth, shots were being fired from south to north and gunfire struck the officer’s windshield.

“He was injured from the shrapnel of glass that shattered into the police vehicle,” Medina said.

Gallegos said the officer’s vehicle came to a stop on Fifth, in front of the KiMo Theatre, and he was taken to a hospital and is “expected to be released soon.

“Chief Harold Medina visited the officer and reports that he is in good spirits.”

Gallegos said the Multi-Agency Task Force will investigate the incident.

“We are very fortunate he was not seriously injured,” Medina posted on Twitter, referring to the officer. “Our condolences to the families of the other victims who were injured during this incident downtown.”

Detectives are seeking the public’s help, asking that any witnesses or people with knowledge of the shooting call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP. Tips can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531. Gallegos noted that information to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.

Police are also asking businesses that may have captured security camera video of the shooting to get that video to detectives through Crime Stoppers.