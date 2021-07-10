Man killed by deputies was armed with a fence post

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jul. 10–New Mexico State Police has identified the man who authorities say fatally stabbed a woman before he was killed by deputies Wednesday morning in Santa Fe.

It marked the fourth police shooting in Santa Fe, and the third that was fatal, in a two-week period.

State Police spokesman Dusty Francisco said no deputies were injured in the incident that left Delia Cervantes, 67, and Edward Santana, 45, dead.

He said the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office was called around 8 a.m. to a domestic dispute at 1 Entrada Capulin. A relative at the scene told deputies a man was stabbing a woman at the home.

Deputies found Cervantes lying on a patio bench outside the home and she was taken to a “safe location,” where paramedics rendered aid. Francisco said shortly after, deputies saw Santana standing on the patio with a fence post in his hand.

He said Santana walked toward deputies in an “aggressive manner” with the fence post and ignored their “numerous” commands. Francisco said one deputy used a Taser on Santana before another deputy fired his gun “at least once” at Santana. Santana was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cervantes was taken to a hospital, where she died.

“The identification of the deputies involved will not be released until interviews are completed,” Francisco said. “Upon completion of the investigation, this case will be given to the appropriate district attorney’s office for review.”

It was the second fatal shooting by SFSO deputies and fourth in the Santa Fe area involving law enforcement since June 23.

Last Sunday, State Police shot and injured a man who they say fired at them first during a foot pursuit across Interstate 25 and into neighborhoods.

Then on June 23, Santa Fe police officers fatally shot a man downtown who had fled De Vargas Park. Later that day, SFSO deputies fatally shot a man after a car chase.

State Police said the men pointed guns at police in both incidents.

