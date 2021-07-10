Revamped Lavender in the Village Festival offers many options to enjoy those purple blooms

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The calming properties of local lavender can be enjoyed in numerous ways this July as part of the reimagined Lavender in the Village Festival.

In place of the traditional two-day festival, the event now features boutique lavender events, lavender festival survival kits, a fundraising concert with the Robb Janov Quartet on Saturday, July 24, the lavender market on July 25, and the Fourth Street Passport Experience. The Lavender Run is also scheduled to take place. A date for the run was not available at press time but information will be posted at lavenderinthevillage.org. Event tickets and lavender survival kits also can be purchased on the website.

“After lots of back and forth, over the last six months, we decided that we could get people in person and active as it started to be getting closer to the middle of the summer and restrictions were lifted,” said Katie Snapp, president of the Lavender in the Village board of directors. “We also knew that there was an appetite for people to be out and about. So we created yet another new type of lavender month.”

The boutique events are intimate lavender-themed activities. Attendees of the Lavender Chocolate Tasting and Factory Tour at Eldora Craft Chocolate will learn about the history of chocolate and how it is created, as well as enjoy a tasting of chocolates including one made with Los Poblanos lavender. The tasting and tour is available for $16 per person on several dates beginning Tuesday, July 13.

The Lavender Sweet Bites & Beer Pairing with Steel Bender Brewyard will be held during the brewyard’s business hours on Wednesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 15. Selected beers and ciders will be paired with confections that incorporate lavender from several Los Ranchos bakeries and a chocolatier. The event is $19 per person and limited to the first 50 people. A Lavender Afternoon Tea will be held at 2 p.m. July 21 at Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm. Guests will learn about how Los Poblanos grows and distills local lavender as well as enjoy teas from Taos’ tea.o.graphy complemented by sweet and savory items from Campo. The event is $80 per person.

The extremely popular U-Pick Lavender event is back. People can pick their own lavender between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 12 through July 16 at the Larry P. Abraham Agri-Nature Center. Pre-registration is required and sessions are limited to 20 people. The event is $10 per person.

“That has been our top request for the last five years,” Dean Strober of Blue River Productions that organizes the festival. “So there used to be a lavender U-Pick it that had to go away for numerous reasons. And we’re so thrilled … Not only does that money go to support local farms, but the money that has been raised over the last few years was also used to plant a new lavender field at the Agri-Nature Center.”

The Lavender Market will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at Hartnett Park in Los Ranchos. It will showcase about 70 small farms, artisans and businesses as well as feature live music, lavender-themed seminars and demonstrations. A donation of $3 to $5 per person is suggested at the door. Proceeds benefit local agriculture and educational programs.

Lavender lovers who cannot attend the events or who prefer to shop online can purchase Lavender Survival Kits. Each of the kits include curated items from New Mexico vendors that are made from, infused with, inspired by or in some way include lavender. Kits vary and contain lavender products such as essential oils, lotions, lavender seeds, lavender jam, a lavender spice pack, baked goods, as well as a commemorative tote and poster. The kits are $50 each and will be available for pickup on Saturday, July 17 at the Agri-Nature Center. The Wine and Lavender Survival Kit features 2019 La Copine from Casa Rondeña Winery. The kit is $40 and can be picked up at the winery beginning on July 17.

“We work hard to create experiences like boutique events or the survival kits that enable everyone to participate in lavender month, in a way that’s comfortable for them.” Strober said.”And ultimately, support Lavender in the Village, which in turn supports local farms and the farm camp program in Los Ranchos and really speak to the mission of the association.”