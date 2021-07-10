Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

U.S. tops Weir’s Canadian team in FIBA U19 basketball semis

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer
Saturday, July 10th, 2021 at 6:22pm

A 17-0 fourth-quarter run was the difference in an otherwise tightly contested 92-86 win for Team USA over a Paul Weir-coached Canadian junior national team on Saturday in the semifinals of the FIBA U19 World Cup in Riga, Latvia.

Up 71-68 early in the fourth quarter, the Americans were sparked by the defense of 7-foot-1 point-forward Chet Holmgren, a likely contender to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft who is committed to play this season at Gonzaga. Over the next few minutes, they turned the tight game into an 88-68 lead.

Weir, the former NMSU Aggies and UNM Lobos head coach, managed to get his squad regrouped and cut the final deficit to six — the first time in World Cup play Team USA didn’t win by at least 21 points.

Holmgren finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and six blocks.

USA plays France in Sunday’s gold medal game. Canada plays Serbia for bronze in a game streamed on ESPN+ at 7 a.m. Sunday. Canada has medaled only once in its junior national team’s history when it took gold in 2017 when Weir was an assistant.

 




Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a story about how coronavirus has affected you, your family or your business? Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? What issues related to the topic would you like to see covered? Or do you have a bright spot you want to share in these troubling times?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com or Contact the writer.


Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $8.99.
TOP |