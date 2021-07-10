Delivery alert

UNM golfer leads by 19 shots through two rounds of NM-WT women’s amateur tourney

By ABQJournal News Staff
Saturday, July 10th, 2021 at 6:26pm

SANTA ANA PUEBLO — University of New Mexico golfer Napat ‘Jenny’ Lertsadwattana followed up her (women’s course record) 8-under-par 64 at Twin Warriors from a day earlier with a 6-under-66 Saturday and is blowing away the field at the New Mexico-West Texas Women’s Amateur Championship. The final round for the championship round tees off Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

Lertsadwattana, from Bangkok, recently completed her sophomore season at UNM. She is at 14-under 130, a whopping 19 strokes ahead of Albuquerque’s Callia Ward in the championship flight. Los Lunas’ Rylee Salome and Albuquerque’s Ashlee Garrett are tied for third at 9-over 153.

