APD investigates 2nd homicide of the day

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer
Saturday, July 10th, 2021 at 6:35pm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating its second homicide of the day after a man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Southeast Albuquerque.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said officers responded around 5 p.m. to a shooting at the Las Brisas Apartments, near Gibson and San Pedro SE.

Police found a man who had been shot and he later died at the hospital.

“Homicide detectives are responding to the scene to start an investigation,” Gallegos said.

It was the second homicide of the day.

Early Saturday morning officers were called to Downtown Albuquerque after a spray of bullets killed one man, critically injured another and injured an APD officer when his windshield was struck by the gunfire.

No arrests have been made in either incident.


