Isotopes win again at Round Rock

Topes Today: Sunday Vs. Round Rock, 5:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, abqisotopes.com

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Brandon Gold (1-5, 6.80) vs. Express RHP Tyler Phillips (0-2, 12.00)

SATURDAY: Seven of the nine Isotopes in the lineup recorded a hit with Rio Ruiz, Taylor Motter and Alan Trejo recording two apiece in an 8-6 victory over the Express. Motter contributed his 11th home run of the season.

Jake Bird (2-1, 5.00) earned the win, tossing 2.2 scoreless frames out of the bullpen … Logan Cozart, Antonio Santos and Ben Bowden combined for 3.2 scoreless frames in relief.

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday vs. Sugar Land, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday’s box score: Isotopes 8, Express 6

Standings: Triple-A West

