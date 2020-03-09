Personal stretching business to open at Winrock

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Personal stretching business, is set to open at Winrock Town Center at 2100 Louisiana NE this September.

General manager Jasmine Ziska said the business is designed for anyone, and not just those looking to prevent injuries after working out.

“StretchLabs is definitely not just for before or after working out, it’s essentially to give people the freedom in their bodies so that they can be more of whatever it is that they love to do,” she said.

Unlike yoga classes, which are often taught to large groups of people, Stretchlab specializes in one-on-one sessions where clients are paired with a trained employee to be personally stretched for 35- or 50-minute sessions, Ziska said.

All employees, or “flexologists,” come from wellness backgrounds like personal training, exercise science, massage therapy or yoga and every employee takes 70 hours in training before assisting with stretches, she said.

Prior to a session, Ziska said clients are scanned using a 3D body scanning tool that measures mobility, posture and symmetry.

“We take that information that our software gives and then we combine it with what your goals are to create sessions for you so that you get maximum results,” she said.

Sessions are offered on a membership basis ranging from four to eight times a month in either 35 or 50 minute increments.

“Because New Mexico doesn’t have anything like this a lot of people are asking like, ‘Oh, what time are classes,'” Ziska said. “And it’s not a class, it’s not a group, it’s just one-on-one, every session is customized.”

Ziska declined to give a range of prices for the services, but she said that the company offers a special introductory offer for a $49 single 50-minute session.

Though StretchLabs won’t be opening until the fall, Ziska said the company is planning on hosting several pop-up events around Albuquerque with complimentary stretches this summer.

For more information visit stretchlab.com or call 505-420-6967.

Pilar Martinez covers retail and commercial real estate for the Journal. She can be reached at pmartinez@abqjournal.com.