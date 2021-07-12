Delivery alert

‘Be Kind’ campaign urges patience with service workers

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer
Monday, July 12th, 2021 at 12:02am

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Hospitality Association, the New Mexico Restaurant Association and the Jennifer Riordan Foundation have partnered to encourage the public to be kind to service workers with the “Be Kind” campaign.

The campaign offers tips to customers like treating others as you would like to be treated, tipping generously, planning ahead for potentially slower service and using compassion, according to a news release announcing the campaign.

“We’re excited to see our hospitality and tourism businesses opened again, many of which are bringing new employees on board without much time to train,” NMHA CEO, Kathy Komoll said.

For the campaign, the NMHA and the NMRA are putting together materials for member businesses to help customers manage their expectations with service and wait times.

