Briefcase: Promotions, hires and more

PROMOTIONS

Lynn Boyd has been promoted from HR coordinator to HR manager at the American Society of Radiologic Technologists. Boyd has more than 17 years of HR experience and has been on staff at ASRT since 2016. This Albuquerque-based company has more than 100 employees and, as the world’s largest radiologic science association, has more than 155,000 members.

Jane Jernigan has been promoted to president of the Women In Construction New Mexico. Jernigan is a founding member of WICNM and has served on the board of directors since 2018, when the company was founded. She has more than 20 years of experience in association management in the construction industry. WICNM was organized to promote an enlightened understanding of women in the construction industry through membership, networking, community outreach and training.

WELCOME

Christopher Goett has been appointed as president and CEO of the Santa Fe Community Foundation, effective July 28. Goett has more than 20 years of experience in community-based philanthropy. Currently, he serves as executive director of the Wescom Foundation in California where he has been working since 2019. Goett also worked at the California Community Foundation where he managed a $3 million annual grant portfolio addressing housing insecurity and promoting job creation across Los Angeles County. The Santa Fe Community Foundation was founded in 1981 as a bridge between philanthropy and non-profits.

Howie Kaibel has been hired by M’tucci’s Restaurants as brand manager and minister of culture. Kaibel spent nine years at Yelp as the community manager and marketing director. In addition Kaibel produced the weekly TV series “The Duke City’s ‘Around the Town Expert,'” which ran for five years on New Mexico Living (Fox New Mexico). Kaibel was the first food editor of Albuquerque Magazine. Kaibel received a Master of Fine Arts degree in dramatic writing from the University of New Mexico.

Karl Eisenacher has been hired as engineering manager by Coreslab Structures (Albuquerque), Inc. Eisenacher has more than 10 years of experience in the precast concrete industry. He is licensed to practice structural engineering, managed engineering, drafting design, quality control and project managing departments. He is an active member of the Blast Resistance and Structural Integrity Committee within PCI (Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute). He also worked as engineering manager for NAPCO Precast, LLC in San Antonio, Texas. Eisenacher received a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Texas at San Antonio, where he later returned as an adjunct professor. Coreslab Structures specializes in the design and manufacturing of prefabricated concrete structures.

Cecil Casinger has taken the role of vice president/general manager at Corslab Structures (Albuquerque), Inc. Casinger has been in the precast industry since 2007, starting as a drafting manager for an Oklahoma-based precast company. He quickly moved up to estimating, scheduling and plant manager, becoming operation manager in 2013. In 2020, Casinger was able to double the company’s yearly revenue despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He joined Coreslab Structure in February.

Dr. Sahar Chavez has joined True Health New Mexico as lead medical director. Chavez previously worked at Presbyterian Health Plan. She worked as an obstetrician/gynecologist for more than 15 years, spending some of that time at Lovelace Women’s Hospital. Chavez earned her medical degree at Tufts University School of Medicine and has a master’s degree in health administration. At True Health she will provide leadership across all areas of medical management, driving programmatic approaches to member care, utilization management, case management and disease management. True Health is a physician-led health insurance company.

ETC.

Keith Hinds and F. Michael Hart have been added to the board of ABQ Coro Lux. Hinds, the new president, is a certified financial planner professional with Merrill Lynch and principal with the Hinds Team Wealth Management. Hart, the newest member of the board, is a founding partner in the law firm Martinez, Hart, Thompson & Sanchez, PC. ABQ Coro Lux is a nonprofit arts organization that has been serving the area for the past six years.

Well Life Albuquerque has been recognized by Family Friendly New Mexico for its family-friendly workplace policies. These policies are: paid leave, domestic abuse leave, lactation support, predictable family friendly scheduling and health benefits, including 24/7 access to care and a health care provider. The Family Friendly New Mexico initiative offers training, support and resources to businesses regarding the implementation of family friendly policies, as well as providing recognition to businesses and organizations that offer their employees family friendly benefits.