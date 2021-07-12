Delivery alert

Flying 40 application period closes Friday

By Journal Staff Report
Monday, July 12th, 2021 at 12:02am

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Organizations that want to enter this year’s Flying 40 awards have until the end of the week to submit their application.

Applications for the awards, which celebrate New Mexico’s fastest-growing technology companies, will be accepted through Friday. The application period opened June 28.

To be eligible, companies must have five or more employees and be headquartered in New Mexico. Both publicly traded and private firms are eligible, but they cannot be a subsidiary of a company headquartered outside the state.

Revenue figures showing growth over the five-year period from 2016-2020 will be used to rank the participating companies in a list that will be published in a special edition of the Journal’s Business Outlook prior to the Sept. 22 awards event.

The awards are divided into three categories: Top revenue-producing firms independent of their annual financial growth, top revenue-growth companies with more than $10 million in annual income, and fast-growing firms with between $1 million and $10 million in revenue.

The Flying 40 awards, which launched in 1998, aim to celebrate the success of homegrown technology firms, while also drawing attention to the critical role New Mexico’s technology sector plays in diversifying the local economy.

This year’s awards will be celebrated at an in-person event Sept. 22 at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.

Apply online
Online applications and program details for this year’s Flying 40 awards are available at www.flying40.com.


