Albuquerque police officer, civilian injured in car crash

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque police officer was involved in a wreck in northeast Albuquerque on Saturday, which sent the officer and the driver of the other vehicle to the hospital.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. as the officer was driving north on San Mateo and a civilian driving south turned east onto Osuna.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Gallegos said police are still investigating the crash. He didn’t say if investigators have determined who was at fault.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip



................................................................