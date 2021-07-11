Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

Albuquerque police officer, civilian injured in car crash

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer
Sunday, July 11th, 2021 at 6:12pm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque police officer was involved in a wreck in northeast Albuquerque on Saturday, which sent the officer and the driver of the other vehicle to the hospital.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. as the officer was driving north on San Mateo and a civilian driving south turned east onto Osuna.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Gallegos said police are still investigating the crash. He didn’t say if investigators have determined who was at fault.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a story about how coronavirus has affected you, your family or your business? Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? What issues related to the topic would you like to see covered? Or do you have a bright spot you want to share in these troubling times?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com or Contact the writer.


Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $8.99.
TOP |