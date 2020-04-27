UNM’s Lertsadwattana wins NM-WT Am title

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Two weeks ago, University of New Mexico’s Napat ‘Jenny’ Lertsadwattana watched fellow Lobo Sam Choi win the New Mexico-West Texas Men’s Amateur Championship with a 16-under-par 200 score at Isleta Eagle Golf Course.

When Lertsadwattana, who is from Bangkok, entered the final round of the New Mexico-West Texas Women’s Amateur Championship on Sunday at Santa Ana Golf Club, she set out to beat Choi’s winning score. She shot two-under 70 to actually match Choi, finishing 16-under 200 to win the NM-WT women’s title in dominant fashion. Callia Ward, 14, who will be a freshman at Albuquerque Academy in the fall, finished second at 5-over 221. (Results)

“I really tried to beat Sam’s score, but I could not,” Lertsadwattana said in a phone interview. “Maybe there was too much pressure. Just one more stroke. But we both had the same score.”

Lertsadwattana, who as a sophomore helped UNM to a Mountain West Conference championship last season, said she had played Santa Ana a couple times before the final two rounds. She has more experience at Twin Warriors, where she set the women’s course record with an 8-under-par 64 in the first round on Friday.

She followed that up with a 6-under 66 at Santa Ana on Saturday.

