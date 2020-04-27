Delivery alert

UNM’s Lertsadwattana wins NM-WT Am title

By Steve Virgen / Journal Asst. Sports Editor
Sunday, July 11th, 2021 at 9:10pm

Napat ‘Jenny’ Lertsadwattana

Two weeks ago, University of New Mexico’s Napat ‘Jenny’ Lertsadwattana watched fellow Lobo Sam Choi win the New Mexico-West Texas Men’s Amateur Championship with a 16-under-par 200 score at Isleta Eagle Golf Course.

When Lertsadwattana, who is from Bangkok, entered the final round of the New Mexico-West Texas Women’s Amateur Championship on Sunday at Santa Ana Golf Club, she set out to beat Choi’s winning score. She shot two-under 70 to actually match Choi, finishing 16-under 200 to win the NM-WT women’s title in dominant fashion. Callia Ward, 14, who will be a freshman at Albuquerque Academy in the fall, finished second at 5-over 221. (Results)

“I really tried to beat Sam’s score, but I could not,” Lertsadwattana said in a phone interview. “Maybe there was too much pressure. Just one more stroke. But we both had the same score.”

Lertsadwattana, who as a sophomore helped UNM to a Mountain West Conference championship last season, said she had played Santa Ana a couple times before the final two rounds. She has more experience at Twin Warriors, where she set the women’s course record with an 8-under-par 64 in the first round on Friday.

She followed that up with a 6-under 66 at Santa Ana on Saturday.




