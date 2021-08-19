.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Two years ago, a small group of teenage girls worked, unsuccessfully, at the Roundhouse to pass a law to require secure storage of firearms in New Mexico. They argued lawmakers were “slacking” on protecting students like them who could someday face a school shooter.

Testimony in support of the bill by Maki Omori, then a senior at the New Mexico School for the Arts in Santa Fe, certainly resonates today, days after a 13-year-old at Albuquerque’s Washington Middle School was allegedly killed by a fellow student who brought his father’s gun to the campus.

Omori, who herself lost a friend who gained access to a household gun, told lawmakers in 2019 that young people “are missing from me because a firearm was too easy to access because there’s no standard or punishment for negligent storage. … It was too easy for them in a moment of weakness or an impulse to kill themselves or to harm others.”

Her comments seem to apply all too well to what happened last Friday in Albuquerque.

Juan Saucedo Sr., 41, noticed his handgun was missing around noon. He called his wife, who said she hadn’t taken the gun, and then drove by his son’s school – Washington Middle School.

Saucedo Sr. got there in time to see police officers putting handcuffs on his son, Juan Saucedo Jr. Police say student Bennie Hargrove was trying to prevent friends from being bullied when Saucedo Jr., also 13, shot him multiple times with the missing handgun.

Another safe gun storage measure for New Mexico was introduced in the 2021 legislative session but went nowhere.

It’s not just the tragic death of Hargrove that suggests now is the time for New Mexico to take a stand on securing guns away from kids and others who shouldn’t have access.

A new study published in the journal Pediatrics says hospital visits by children injured by firearms rose by 40% in 2020. The soaring numbers coincided with record increases in gun sales during the pandemic, though there was no direct link between the two trends.

In 2019, the teen advocates in New Mexico emphasized that mandated safe storage of weapons isn’t gun control that takes away weapons and instead is simply a safety measure. Supporters of their bill cited a 2004 study from the U.S. Department of Education that found almost 70% of attackers in school shootings acquired their weapons from their home or from a relative’s home.

Opponents contend threatening prosecution if guns aren’t locked away amounts to “criminalizing” parenting. They said there are already laws on the books that can be used to help keep guns away from children.

So how did that work at Washington Middle?

The laws-already-on-the-books theory is being tested in the courts. In 2019, prosecutors charged the parents of a teenager accused of shooting a gun inside a Rio Rancho high school, saying they knew their son had threatened to shoot up the school and had a duty to secure their firearm but didn’t. The husband and wife each were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

The boy’s father has since died, but the mother’s case is pending. District Judge Christopher Perez has denied a motion to dismiss her charge, saying N.M.’s contributing to the delinquency of a minor law, “as applied in this case, is not void for vagueness or overly broad.”

But the judge added using the statute in this case was “novel” and his order denying dismissal of the charge “involves a controlling question of law on which there is substantial ground for difference of opinion.” A trial is set for November.

Whatever happens in the Rio Rancho case, New Mexico needs a statute that specifically spells out and puts the public on notice that safe and responsible storage of weapons is required.

Lawmakers now say they will ask Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to revive a safe-gun-storage bill for the 2022 legislative session. Sanctions for violations in previous bills ranged from misdemeanor counts and fines to referring reports of insufficiently secured firearms to the state Children, Youth and Families Department.

Without a felony charge at issue, violators could still buy guns in the future, unless that issue is somehow addressed in a new safe-storage proposal.

The Giffords Law Center, which tracks gun laws, says 28 states have child-access-prevention laws and 11 have specific safe-storage requirements.

It’s time for our state to get on board with this responsible, common-sense gun safety reform that doesn’t take away anybody’s guns. It just helps keep them out of the wrong hands.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.