No shortcuts: Styx refused to let pandemic obstacles get in the way of new album

Seventeen albums.

That’s how many the legendary rock band Styx has put out in its decadeslong career.

Its latest is “Crash of the Crown,” and the band is on tour and will perform in Albuquerque on Friday, Sept. 10, at Kiva Auditorium in the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The recording sessions for “Crash of the Crown” took place mainly in Tommy Shaw’s home studio in Nashville, Tennessee, in quarantined-approved doses.

“Because we connected so well as a band when we recorded (our previous album) ‘The Mission,’ I just had to go there to make my contributions,” bassist Ricky Phillips says. “Tommy and (producer) Will (Evankovich) are very clear about what they wanted for each song, and my job is to play the best parts I can to make every song better.”

The band’s current lineup is Chuck Panozzo, Phillips, Todd Sucherman, Shaw, James “JY” Young and Lawrence Gowan.

Evankovich produced “Crash of the Crown,” which was released on June 18 and rose to No. 1 on the rock album charts.

Shaw says the band didn’t take the easy route, even though there was a pandemic.

“Absolutely no obstacles were going to get in the way of how we approached creating this album,” Shaw says in a news release. “And everything came out exactly the way we wanted to hear it.”

Before the lockdown, Gowan had recorded many vocal and instrumental tracks in Nashville in the fall 2019.

“And then I also got to use some gear I never thought I’d have the chance to play on a Styx record, like Tommy’s Hammond B3 organ,” Gowan says.