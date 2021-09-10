Tapping into liquor: Marble Brewery takes advantage of change in state law, starts serving cocktails

A trio of new drink options at Marble Brewery featuring local spirits might make it easier for beer lovers to drag along their non-beer-loving friends.

A recent change to the state’s liquor law has made it possible for breweries to serve liquor.

Earlier this year, legislators overhauled New Mexico’s liquor law, making it easier for restaurants and breweries to get a license that allows them to sell liquor. The license obtained by Marble limits the sales to locally distilled spirits.

Patrons can choose from a classic gin and tonic featuring gin from Left Turn Distilling and the spicy and sweet La Burqueña Margarita with Agave from Hollow Spirits. Finally, Teller Blueberry Lavender Vodka from Safe House Distilling with a splash of Marble’s Passion Fruit Seltzer was used to create Kyle’s Cooper Chute, which is named after an infamous, mysterious and daring escape.

Geraldine Lucero, spokeswoman for Marble, said people seem excited about the new cocktails.

“We are getting a lot of feedback on social media,” she said. “It’s great to be inclusive, and now everyone can enjoy our environment and enjoy a drink in our taprooms.”

Lucero said Marble was careful about the amount of liquor it is serving. It’s not only a safety concern, but she said it didn’t want to overwhelm their servers or veer from the brewery’s mission.

“We are excited about having cocktails,” she said. “We asked ourselves, ‘How can we execute delicious cocktails and maintain that pub feel?’ Beer is always our main focus.”

Visitors to Marble this month can also support the nonprofit Albuquerque Mountain Rescue. On Wednesday, Marble released The Salty Edge golden ale to help raise money for the rescue group. Marble will donate a dollar from each pint.

Lucero said the beer features sea salt and lemons and was named by Albuquerque Mountain Rescue.

“It’s a style not like anything we have on our beer board right now,” she said.

Lucero said Marble brews a beer for the group each year and usually holds an in-person, all-day brew fest but was hesitant to schedule anything because of the pandemic. She said the brewery hopes to raise $2,500 to $3,000. Albuquerque Mountain Rescue is a wilderness search and rescue group whose volunteers have rock climbing, winter mountaineering, caving and other life-saving skills.

The Salty Edge will be available until the 10-barrel batch is sold out.