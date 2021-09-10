Behind the scenes: More than 50 artists open studios for 23rd annual Corrales tour

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Michael Baron has always had an interest in creating.

As a student in college, he was on the path to being an architect.

Then something changed.

“An architect teacher told me to create something using just vertical and horizontal lines,” Baron recalls. “The professor didn’t like what I did, and it was at that moment I knew I would change my direction.”

Then Baron became a psychologist.

It wasn’t until he was 62 – with the encouragement of his daughter – that he returned to art.

Baron will be one of the more than 50 artists to open up their studios to the public for the 23rd annual Corrales Art and Studio Tour, or CAST.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.

Maps and catalogs will be available online at corralesartstudiotour.com, outside the Frontier Mart at the south end of Corrales, the Preview Gallery at Casa Vieja Brewery, and various local sponsors, galleries, wineries and art studios throughout the village.

Gail Grambling Harrison, Corrales artist and Corrales Society of Artists Board president, says tour attendees will find a wide selection of fine art and beautifully crafted works for every taste and budget.

Art in contemporary to representational and abstract styles in a variety of media, including watercolors, oils, acrylics, photography and prints as well as works in clay, fiber, glass and metal will delight the senses at every stop.

“We’re excited to have the art and studio tour event this year,” Grambling Harrison says. “We welcome visitors to explore the creativity of artists in their working studios, our relaxed Corrales atmosphere and the many restaurants, breweries, wineries, galleries and shops.”

Visitors can also view a sample of work by each participating artist at the preview gallery in the historic Casa Vieja Brewery, 4541 Corrales Road.

The original hacienda was built in the 18th century and renovated in 1944. It is listed on the state Register of Cultural Properties. The preview gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.

This will be the second year Baron will participate in CAST.

He creates new pieces and will be showing pieces such as, “Big Bang Blue,” which was inspired by the CAST logo which has a spiral in it.

“The spiral made me think of my childhood interest in astronomy, of swirling celestial bodies, gases, nebulae, the big bang theory, and the formation of the universe,” Baron says. “I was compelled to pursue my then largest work to-date, a 4-foot-diameter piece, with some of my favorite colors (blues and browns, reflective of sky and earth).”

Baron used wooden beads and about 400 pieces of turquoise exploding from the center.

“The process of creating creation was exhilarating, sometimes working well into the night, until seeing it was 4 a.m. without realizing it,” he says. “Time is suspended when one is in the throes of creation.”

Corrales Art and Studio Tour
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12
WHERE: Various locations in Corrales
HOW MUCH: Free to attend; maps available at corralesartstudiotour.com

