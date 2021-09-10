$100 vaccine incentive deadline on Friday in New Mexico

By Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health says people who got a COVID-19 vaccine shot between Aug. 2-31 must sign up by Friday if they want to claim the $100 incentive being offered to entice people to get inoculated.

New Mexico residents who got one of the two-shots of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible. To claim the money you must register at vaccineNM.org before 5 p.m. Friday.

State officials are using American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for the incentive program announced in June. The August incentives are the second round of the program. The first is credited with leading to a more than 300% increase in vaccinations. About 54% of residents ages 12 and older who are eligible have been vaccinated.

The state reported 578 additional COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total since the pandemic hit to 239,006 infections and 4,585 deaths.

