Roadwork closing US 60 between Superior, Miami for 5 days

By Associated Press

GLOBE, Ariz. — U.S. Highway 60 between the mining communities of Superior and Miami will be closed most of next week to align the roadway with a new bridge, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The highway in the mountains southeast of metro Phoenix will close at 10 p.m. Sunday and is scheduled to reopen at noon on Friday. The highway is one of the main routes to eastern Arizona’s high country.

The Department of Transportation says detours onto State Routes 177 and 77 though Winkleman will add at least an extra hour, and those highways have steeper grades. Only people whose destination is between the closure points will be allowed to pass.

ADOT has built a new bridge over Pinto Creek south of Miami to replace a 72-year-old structure. The two-year, $23 million project will be nearly done when traffic is shifted onto the nearly 700-foot (213-meter) new bridge Friday evening. Crews will then begin demolishing the old bridge.

The Department of Transportation is also warning travelers on Interstate 10 near Willcox that it will route traffic off a bridge this weekend so they can replace the deck. Workers will close both directions of I-10 at exit 336 from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Traffic will be routed onto the exit and entrance ramps to make their way past the bridge work.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Jury acquits man in fatal 2017 shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors on Friday found Morgan Quarles ... Jurors on Friday found Morgan Quarles not guilty of first-degree murder, rejecting the testimony of a witness who identified him as the gunman who ...
2
Vaccine mandate spawns new fear: finding and keeping workers
Most Recent Biz News
The new federal vaccine requirement announced ... The new federal vaccine requirement announced by President Joe Biden has created another worry for large businesses: With help wanted signs up almost everywhere, ...
3
Tesla picks Nambé for first NM store
ABQnews Seeker
NAMBÉ PUEBLO — Sleek electric vehicles ... NAMBÉ PUEBLO — Sleek electric vehicles now sit inside an old casino north of Santa Fe as part of a first-of-its-kind project between Tesla ...
4
State launches pay parity program for pre-K teachers
Education
Payments could mean an increase of ... Payments could mean an increase of $1,300 per month or more
5
NM sees drop in COVID-19 test positivity rate
ABQnews Seeker
There's some encouraging news amid a ... There's some encouraging news amid a recent surge of new COVID-19 cases that prompted hospitalizations due to the virus to more than double over ...
6
Española superintendent resigns, investigation not released
ABQnews Seeker
The superintendent of one of New ... The superintendent of one of New Mexico's larger school districts has resigned after spending months on paid leave during an investigation into his handling ...
7
REMEMBERING 9/11: ‘I think about him every day’
ABQnews Seeker
Lone New Mexican killed in attacks ... Lone New Mexican killed in attacks remembered as daredevil, go-getter
8
Memories of 9/11 attack on Pentagon remain close to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Memories of Pentagon attack remain close ... Memories of Pentagon attack remain close to the surface for Albuquerque native Robert Cortez
9
ABQ City Council delays speed camera decision
ABQnews Seeker
Unresolved elements prompt a vote to ... Unresolved elements prompt a vote to address issue at next meeting
10
Atrisco Heritage High gets spirit boost
ABQnews Seeker
New mascots 'make a huge difference' New mascots 'make a huge difference'