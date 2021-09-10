Airman’s attorney aims to limit evidence at murder trial

By Felicia Fonseca / Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — An Arizona judge ruled Thursday that expert testimony on cellphone data will be allowed in the case of a U.S. Air Force airman who is accused of kidnapping and killing a Mennonite woman.

Authorities used the data and other records to link Mark Gooch to the shooting death of Sasha Krause, 27. She disappeared from her church community outside Farmington, New Mexico, in January 2020, as she was gathering material for a Sunday school class.

Her body was found more than a month later in a forest clearing outside Flagstaff, Arizona, with her hands bound by duct tape.

Gooch’s attorney, Bruce Griffen, sought to prevent testimony from a man who reviewed cellphone and other data from testifying at Gooch’s trial that’s scheduled to start later this month. Griffen argued that Sev Dishman doesn’t have enough experience in working particularly with data from AT&T to say with precision where Gooch was when Krause disappeared.

Griffen also noted a warning with the data that says it cannot be relied on to establish location.

Coconino County Superior Court Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols denied the defense motion. She said Dishman established he is an expert through work with his current employer and his time in the military.

Prosecutor Ammon Barker said the cellphone data lines up with Gooch’s financial records, surveillance video and Gooch’s admission that he was in northwestern New Mexico around the time Krause went missing. The jury would have a hard time interpreting the data without Dishman’s guidance, Barker said.

“Where the defendant was traveling and where he was at certain times and dates is going to be crucial to this case,” Barker said.

Dishman, a retired Army sergeant major, said he has consulted or reviewed cellphone data records for law enforcement hundreds of times in the U.S. and teaches courses on the technology for investigative purposes. He agreed that the cellphone data shouldn’t be considered alone.

“I’m using this as bread-crumb activity,” he said.

The motion was one of several that Brown Nichols took up during a hearing Thursday that will continue Friday afternoon. She didn’t immediately rule on all of the requests, including one from the defense to determine whether statements that Gooch made to a detective were lawfully obtained. She said she needed more time to listen to the interview.

Brown Nichols denied a request from Barker to admit evidence that Gooch might have targeted Mennonites in burglaries as a teenager in Wisconsin. A childhood friend of Gooch testified Thursday that he didn’t recall Gooch saying he disliked Mennonites.

Gooch and Krause didn’t know each other, and prosecutors aren’t sure why he would have targeted her. Luke Air Force Base where Gooch was stationed in metropolitan Phoenix is about a seven-hour drive from Farmington.

Gooch told authorities he traveled to northwestern New Mexico and to two Mennonite communities near Phoenix because he craved the fellowship. He denied he had anything to do with Krause’s disappearance or death, according to public records.

He faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.

Gooch attended Thursday’s hearing virtually from jail with a black eye, the result of a fight a few days ago with another inmate, said Coconino County sheriff’s spokesman Jon Paxton. Authorities are investigating what led up to it.

Gooch’s parents were members of the Mennonite church, and he grew up in the faith but never officially joined the church, he told authorities.

Griffen has asked that evidence on Gooch’s connection to the Mennonite church and communication with his family also be excluded from the trial. He said the prejudice is far too great.

Barker said the evidence points to a pattern of alleged disdain Gooch had for Mennonites.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Jury acquits man in fatal 2017 shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors on Friday found Morgan Quarles ... Jurors on Friday found Morgan Quarles not guilty of first-degree murder, rejecting the testimony of a witness who identified him as the gunman who ...
2
Vaccine mandate spawns new fear: finding and keeping workers
Most Recent Biz News
The new federal vaccine requirement announced ... The new federal vaccine requirement announced by President Joe Biden has created another worry for large businesses: With help wanted signs up almost everywhere, ...
3
Tesla picks Nambé for first NM store
ABQnews Seeker
NAMBÉ PUEBLO — Sleek electric vehicles ... NAMBÉ PUEBLO — Sleek electric vehicles now sit inside an old casino north of Santa Fe as part of a first-of-its-kind project between Tesla ...
4
State launches pay parity program for pre-K teachers
Education
Payments could mean an increase of ... Payments could mean an increase of $1,300 per month or more
5
NM sees drop in COVID-19 test positivity rate
ABQnews Seeker
There's some encouraging news amid a ... There's some encouraging news amid a recent surge of new COVID-19 cases that prompted hospitalizations due to the virus to more than double over ...
6
Española superintendent resigns, investigation not released
ABQnews Seeker
The superintendent of one of New ... The superintendent of one of New Mexico's larger school districts has resigned after spending months on paid leave during an investigation into his handling ...
7
REMEMBERING 9/11: ‘I think about him every day’
ABQnews Seeker
Lone New Mexican killed in attacks ... Lone New Mexican killed in attacks remembered as daredevil, go-getter
8
Memories of 9/11 attack on Pentagon remain close to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Memories of Pentagon attack remain close ... Memories of Pentagon attack remain close to the surface for Albuquerque native Robert Cortez
9
ABQ City Council delays speed camera decision
ABQnews Seeker
Unresolved elements prompt a vote to ... Unresolved elements prompt a vote to address issue at next meeting
10
Atrisco Heritage High gets spirit boost
ABQnews Seeker
New mascots 'make a huge difference' New mascots 'make a huge difference'