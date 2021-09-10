Feeling the love: The Maine on tour, returning to ABQ

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Maine is currently on tour and will make a stop in Albuquerque on Wednesday, Sept. 15. (Courtesy of 81-23)

Patrick Kirch is done with sound check in Cleveland, Ohio.

Now it’s time to rest — at least for a few hours.

Kirch is back on the road with rock band The Maine after more than a year of not performing live.

“I feel like I got back into the routine of it all,” he says of touring again. “The habits are there again and the crew that has been with us continues to be a lot of the same people.”

The Maine is currently opening for All Time Low. The tour makes a stop at Sunshine Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The band is touring in support of its eighth studio album, “XOXO: From Love and Anxiety in Real Time,” which was released on July 9.

Kirch says the album’s process was similar to previous albums.

“We tend to kind of quarantine ourselves during the process,” he says. “We move into a house together and spend a couple months only focusing on the album. This is something that’s important to us. We want to live and breathe the album. And we make our own bubble to work within.”

The Maine formed in 2007 in Tempe, Arizona, and have toured the world. Joining Kirch in the band is John O’Callaghan, Kennedy Brock, Jared Monaco and Garrett Nickelsen.

Starting the band 14 years ago, Kirch hoped for a long career. Eight albums in, The Maine has continued to push forward.

“We grew up with bands that were on Warped Tour and they were only making three or four albums before ending,” he says. “It’s a surprise to many that we’re still going. We’ve always just put our heads down and continue to make the records. I was 17 at the time the band started and I wouldn’t have ever seen an eighth album. It’s here and we’re excited about it.”

Kirch says the band also wanted to make a fun record because its 2019 album, “You Are OK” was a little more heavy in tone and sound.

“We found this nice balance of the catchiest songs we’ve made and they have depth,” he says. “The record feels cohesive from beginning to end.”

Kirch is also grateful for the fans who continue to follow and find The Maine.

He says with no “hit” single on the radio, the fans continue to be the main reason the band makes music.

“We’ve accomplished a lot without a ton of radio play,” he says. “Our fans have grown up along with us. It’s been an amazing ride and now we have the opportunity to play the new material.”

All Time Low
With The Maine
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15
WHERE: Sunshine Theater, 120 Central SW
HOW MUCH: $35, plus fees at holdmyticket.com

