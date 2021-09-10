Queen’s London representative says royals back BLM movement

By Danica Kirka / Associated Press

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family back the Black Lives Matter movement, one of her senior representatives said in a television interview to be broadcast Friday.

Philanthropist Kenneth Olisa, the first Black Lord Lieutenant of Greater London, told Channel 4 News that he had discussed the issue with members of the royal family since George Floyd died in police custody in the United States last year, sparking global protests over racial injustice.

Asked if they supported the movement, the philanthropist and businessman who is the monarch’s personal representative in Greater London said: “The answer is easily yes.”

“I have discussed with the Royal Household this whole issue of race, particularly in the last 12 months since the George Floyd incident,” he said in excerpts from the interview released before the broadcast. “It’s a hot conversation topic. The question is what more can we do to bind society to remove these barriers. They (the royals) care passionately about making this one nation bound by the same values.”

The comments come as Buckingham Palace struggles to combat suggestions of racism raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, also known as Prince Harry and Meghan, during a March interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan, who is biracial, said an unidentified member of the royal family had raised “concerns” about the color of her baby’s skin before she gave birth to her first child. The couple also alleged that Meghan was the victim of callous treatment during her time as a working royal.

Prince William, Harry’s older brother, was forced to respond after reporters shouted questions at him during a visit to an East London school.

“We’re very much not a racist family,” William said as his wife, Kate, walked by his side.

Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties earlier this year and moved to California.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Jury acquits man in fatal 2017 shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors on Friday found Morgan Quarles ... Jurors on Friday found Morgan Quarles not guilty of first-degree murder, rejecting the testimony of a witness who identified him as the gunman who ...
2
Vaccine mandate spawns new fear: finding and keeping workers
Most Recent Biz News
The new federal vaccine requirement announced ... The new federal vaccine requirement announced by President Joe Biden has created another worry for large businesses: With help wanted signs up almost everywhere, ...
3
Tesla picks Nambé for first NM store
ABQnews Seeker
NAMBÉ PUEBLO — Sleek electric vehicles ... NAMBÉ PUEBLO — Sleek electric vehicles now sit inside an old casino north of Santa Fe as part of a first-of-its-kind project between Tesla ...
4
State launches pay parity program for pre-K teachers
Education
Payments could mean an increase of ... Payments could mean an increase of $1,300 per month or more
5
NM sees drop in COVID-19 test positivity rate
ABQnews Seeker
There's some encouraging news amid a ... There's some encouraging news amid a recent surge of new COVID-19 cases that prompted hospitalizations due to the virus to more than double over ...
6
Española superintendent resigns, investigation not released
ABQnews Seeker
The superintendent of one of New ... The superintendent of one of New Mexico's larger school districts has resigned after spending months on paid leave during an investigation into his handling ...
7
REMEMBERING 9/11: ‘I think about him every day’
ABQnews Seeker
Lone New Mexican killed in attacks ... Lone New Mexican killed in attacks remembered as daredevil, go-getter
8
Memories of 9/11 attack on Pentagon remain close to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Memories of Pentagon attack remain close ... Memories of Pentagon attack remain close to the surface for Albuquerque native Robert Cortez
9
ABQ City Council delays speed camera decision
ABQnews Seeker
Unresolved elements prompt a vote to ... Unresolved elements prompt a vote to address issue at next meeting
10
Atrisco Heritage High gets spirit boost
ABQnews Seeker
New mascots 'make a huge difference' New mascots 'make a huge difference'