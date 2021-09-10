Española superintendent resigns, investigation not released

By Cedar Attanasio / Associated Press / Report for America

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

SANTA FE, N.M. — The superintendent of one of New Mexico’s larger school districts has resigned after spending months on paid leave during an investigation into his handling of sexual abuse allegations at a previous job.

The Española school board accepted Fred Trujillo’s resignation on Tuesday, board members confirmed Thursday.

Trujillo was hired to lead Española in February of 2020, when he was head of the smaller Pecos school district that’s also in northern New Mexico.

The board put Trujillo on leave in May 2021 after a lawsuit claimed he failed to respond to sexual misconduct and abuse complaints against his staff in Pecos. Some complaints were later substantiated and led to criminal prosecutions.

“We’re moving the district forward and he resigned and that’s all I can tell you. The rest is a personnel matter,” said board president Gilbert Serrano.

Serrano has previously said that Trujillo was vetted and “his credentials checked out.” The board named another superintendent in June.

Former board member and Española doctor Yolanda Salazar said the lawsuit contained no information the board hadn’t considered when they hired him. Salazar believes Trujillo followed proper protocols in Pecos, and resigned in June in part over her opposition to opening the investigation.

The district said in a statement that it won’t release the new investigation’s findings.

“I feel that the Board wants to force me to resign, and I have no other choice,” Trujillo wrote in his resignation email.

Trujillo said in the letter he resigned this week because the board had denied requests for bereavement leave.

He did not respond to text and cell phone messages left Thursday afternoon.

Salazar said the bereavement request was due to the death of a close relative of Trujillo’s.

She said she had opposed the investigation when she was a board member because she didn’t believe it could uncover new information, and she questioned the cost of paying two superintendent’s salaries for months. The board had named an interim superintendent in June.

Salazar credited Trujillo for bringing the school through the pandemic and questioned the board’s decision keep him on leave.

“If they would have found anything damaging they could have fired him and not paid him,” Salazar said.

___

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

Brought to you by Toyota

1
Jury acquits man in fatal 2017 shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors on Friday found Morgan Quarles ... Jurors on Friday found Morgan Quarles not guilty of first-degree murder, rejecting the testimony of a witness who identified him as the gunman who ...
2
Española superintendent resigns, investigation not released
ABQnews Seeker
The superintendent of one of New ... The superintendent of one of New Mexico's larger school districts has resigned after spending months on paid leave during an investigation into his handling ...
3
Arizona reports 2,988 additional COVID cases, 6 more deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Arizona on Friday reported 2,988 additional ... Arizona on Friday reported 2,988 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and six more deaths amid a mix of indicators in data from the virus' current ...
4
Rio Rancho photographer focused on President Bush during 9/11
ABQnews Seeker
> iframe {position: absolute;top: 0;left: ... > iframe {position: absolute;top: 0;left: 0;} _psEmbed(''); Editor’s note: Pick up a copy of Saturday’s Journal for 9/11 LEGACY: The loss, the wars, the ...
5
Dates set for UNM/NMSU hoops series; Lobos release entire ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's a date. Two of them, ... It's a date. Two of them, actually. And this time, it's in writing. On the eve of the renewal of the football edition of ...
6
$100 vaccine incentive deadline on Friday in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Department of Health ... The New Mexico Department of Health says people who got a COVID-19 vaccine shot between Aug. 2-31 must sign up by Friday if they ...
7
Tesla picks Nambé for first NM store
ABQnews Seeker
NAMBÉ PUEBLO — Sleek electric vehicles ... NAMBÉ PUEBLO — Sleek electric vehicles now sit inside an old casino north of Santa Fe as part of a first-of-its-kind project between Tesla ...
8
New Mexico State Fair is off to the races
ABQnews Seeker
Visitors take advantage of smaller, but ... Visitors take advantage of smaller, but enthusiastic, crowds
9
Las Cruces woman gets 9 years in beating of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors describe hourslong assault Prosecutors describe hourslong assault
My News
Most Read