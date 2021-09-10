Arizona reports 2,988 additional COVID cases, 6 more deaths

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona on Friday reported 2,988 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and six more deaths amid a mix of indicators in data from the virus’ current surge.

The state’s pandemic totals increased to 1,042,480 cases and 19,147 deaths, according to the Department of Health Service’s coronavirus dashboard.

Friday was the fifth straight day that the state reported fewer than 3,000 additional cases but the third in a row when more cases were reported than the previous day.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped over the past two weeks from 3,099 new cases on Aug. 25 to 2,765.6 on Wednesday, while the average of daily deaths rose from 21.9 to 37.4 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

With 2,039 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Thursday, the number of virus-related hospitalizations stayed above 2,000 for the 11th straight day but dropped below levels reported the previous few days, the state dashboard reported.

Overall, virus-related hospitalizations are several times greater than levels reported before the current surge began in July but far below the pandemic’s daily peak of 5,082 reported during last January during the winter surge.

