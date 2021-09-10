Twin Warriors to host Women’s PGA Cup event in 2022

Twin Warriors Golf Club will play host to the Women’s PGA Cup, an international competition for women’s PGA Club Professionals, Oct. 24-29, 2022, the PGA of America announced on Friday.

Twin Warriors Golf Club’s course, designed by Gary Panks, is at the Hyatt Tamaya Resort and Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo.

The Women’s PGA Cup is not played for prize money; rather, teams vie for bragging rights and the honor of winning the Cup.

The U.S. team won the inaugural Women’s PGA Cup by four shots in October 2019 at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa/Foothills Course in Austin, Texas.

The inaugural Women’s PGA Cup attracted five-member teams from Australia, Canada, Great Britain & Ireland, Sweden and the U.S.

Each national team will again be composed of five players and one captain. Each country has the option of allowing its captain to compete, as well. Each team’s lowest three scores will be counted after each round, and the victorious country will have the lowest 54-hole aggregate total.

Twin Warriors has hosted PGA of America in the past and a variety of notable events and tournaments, including the PGA Professional Championship in 2003 and 2009.

“We are honored to be hosting the Women’s PGA Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club next October,” said Derek Gutierrez, PGA General Manager/Director of Golf at Santa Ana Golf Club, Inc. “As a two-time past host of the PGA Professional Championship, we are confident Twin Warriors will offer the same challenging test of golf for women PGA Professionals representing their countries in this international competition. To pair the 2022 Women’s Cup with the historic Santa Ana Pueblo and Twin Warriors Golf Club is certain to create excitement, drama and history.”