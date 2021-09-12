Soft-on-criminals policies have come home to roost

Albuquerque is in the midst of the worst crime wave we have ever seen, and New Mexico is ranked the most dangerous state to live in for 2021. The unfortunate thing about this is the crime wave has been enabled by both legislative actions as well as inaction. For years, Republicans in the House and Senate have offered legislation to protect law-abiding citizens. New Mexico Democrats have killed every proposal and have instead pushed through legislation that excuses criminals. If this weren’t bad enough, Albuquerque Democrats have argued that law enforcement officers are the real problem, and they have decried Republican crime bills as failed policies and mocked Republicans for pursuing an “all crime all the time” agenda.

If holding criminals accountable for their actions are failed policies, why is it that crime has been spiraling out of control since Democrats implemented their “soft on crime — soft on criminals — tough on police” agenda? Now that Albuquerque has broken the annual murder record with four months remaining, House Democrats and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have finally recognized their soft-on-crime policies may not be popular with voters. As a result, they have decided to alter their “catch-and-release” system, which was put in place because the old bail system was one of those “failed” policies they often refer to.

While families are afraid to go out to dinner or take a walk around the block, Albuquerque Democrats and the governor are making every effort to have you forget that they are ultimately responsible for this problem. If they were so concerned about crime, why, year after year, have they killed every thoughtful proposal to keep our families safe? More importantly, why have they supported and enabled the cultural shift that has undermined law enforcement officers by declaring criminals to be the victims of law enforcement? No wonder Albuquerque is operating with less than half of its police force in the field and the governor has once again been forced to pull State Police officers from their regular posts around the state to supplement APD and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

What is happening in Albuquerque and across the state should not be a surprise to anyone. Disrespect for the rule of law was crystalized last year when the mayors of Albuquerque and Santa Fe had law enforcement stand down while rioters demolished their downtown areas and monuments were vandalized in each of the two historic plazas. The message was loud and clear – lawlessness will be tolerated. Respect for the rule of law and for the police officers who enforce the law must replace the insane coddling of criminals.

Over the next several months, the governor and her co-conspirators in the Legislature are going to try and convince you they are the embodiment of Wyatt Earp and his brothers. In reality, their effect on New Mexico crime is more like Calamity Jane. Their new soft-on-crime package they have announced will literally do nothing to address the crime problem they created. How asinine is it to think that you can be tough on crime while continuing to be soft on criminals?

https://www.abqjournal.com/?p=2427945