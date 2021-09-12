Plea deals allow criminals to terrorize NM public

By Joan Marentes / Retired Albuquerque Police Officer

I am a retired, decorated Albuquerque police officer. I began my law enforcement career in 1994 as a state of New Mexico probation/parole officer. In this position, I supervised the highest-risk felony offenders, both on probation and parole. I served 11 years as a PO, then left to attend the police academy in 2003. As an Albuquerque police officer, I served both as a detective in the Crimes Against Children Unit and as a patrol officer. I chose to spend most of my APD career as a patrol officer, mainly in Southeast Albuquerque.

The crime problem in New Mexico is complex; however, key factors are eminent. First and foremost is a lack of accountability, i.e. punishment for committing a crime.

N.M. judges have “discretion in sentencing” and can suspend any, or all, of a sentence, with the exception of certain enhancements, averaging one year. Plea deals run rampant and reduce sentencing on the underlying charge significantly. Judicial discretion in sentencing further reduces consequences, often down to near-zero accountability, with deferred and conditional discharge sentences for violent and serious felony crimes.

As a probation/parole officer, I often supervised two- and three-time convicted violent offenders, including murderers, who were out on the streets, most of them reoffending very quickly on release from prison, sometimes the same day.

Michael Astorga was wanted for absconding while out on a pending murder charge at the time he killed Bernalillo County Deputy James McGrane in 2006. Davon Lymon killed APD Officer Daniel Webster in 2015 while on parole for convictions including voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Jessica Kelley, a repeat offender, had been released from prison four days before 10-year-old Victoria Martens was killed, dismembered and burned in 2016; Kelley pleaded no contest to child abuse recklessly caused resulting in death, tampering with evidence and aggravated assault.

During my career as a probation/parole officer, I supervised violent offenders, child abusers, rapists, drug traffickers, murderers, all crimes imaginable, and those individuals were all out on the street, once again endangering N.M. citizens.

Judges are elected by the citizens and campaign funds come from supporters, including high-priced defense attorneys in private practice. It benefits these lawyers to cut plea deals so their success among the criminally charged is evident. Prosecutors, on the other hand, are over-burdened with cases and are paid a conservative salary, thereby provoking acceptance of unjust plea deals.

The legislators in Santa Fe are responsible for creating laws that ensure the safety of N.M. citizens. However, most of these officials are elected with no credible credentials and are clueless as to how the system works. Some are in the pockets of lobbyists working for those who prefer the rights of criminals paying their salaries vs. N.M. victims. Most N.M. citizens vote into office elected officials simply by name recognition, or party affiliation, and have zero knowledge of the candidates’ qualifications for managing our state.

Police officers risk their lives on a daily basis enforcing N.M. laws. Soon after arrest, these offenders are back out on our streets reoffending. Liberal lawmakers and judges focus on rehabilitation and the rights of the criminal, stating non-violent offenders deserve many chances. Keep in mind drug trafficking is considered a “non-violent offense,” although most drug addicts and drug traffickers commit numerous violent offenses to maintain their criminal behavior, i.e., armed robberies, home invasion, murder, etc. throughout their careers. Also, the N.M. children growing up in the custody of these criminals are often severely abused and neglected.

In summation, corrupt, greedy and unqualified individuals are elected every year to manage and ensure the safety and wellbeing of N.M. citizens. Ask yourself, how well are we, the citizens of N.M., doing?

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
City failing at No. 1 job — adequate policing
From the newspaper
The No. 1 job for any ... The No. 1 job for any level of government is protection of private property of the citizens it serve ...
2
Here's the 411 from absentee to early to Election ...
From the newspaper
There is a local election Nov. ... There is a local election Nov. 2. Many offices – from city council to community college to f ...
3
Takeout grifts leave customers hungry
From the newspaper
Placing orders through bogus websites exposes ... Placing orders through bogus websites exposes credit card and personal information
4
Editorial: Let's breathe easier; NM needs its oil and ...
Editorials
With a methane cloud hanging over ... With a methane cloud hanging over the San Juan Basin so big scientists can see it from outer space, ...
5
NM must pay its bills before budget feeding frenzy ...
From the newspaper
State, local pension funds must be ... State, local pension funds must be secured
6
Target violent offenders, help those fighting addiction
From the newspaper
Victims of violent crime, their families, ... Victims of violent crime, their families, and everyday Burqueños are done with the finger-poi ...
7
Soft-on-criminals policies have come home to roost
From the newspaper
Albuquerque is in the midst of ... Albuquerque is in the midst of the worst crime wave we have ever seen, and New Mexico is ranked the ...
8
Plea deals allow criminals to terrorize NM public
From the newspaper
Retired police/parole officer says plea deals ... Retired police/parole officer says plea deals allow criminals to terrorize NM public
9
North Sports: Week in Review
Boys' Soccer
A look back at the top ... A look back at the top sporting stories – and scores – in northern New Mexico