Here’s the 411 from absentee to early to Election Day deadlines and ballots for the Nov. 2 contest

By Julie Dreike / For The Journal

There is a local election Nov. 2. Many offices – from city council to community college to flood control seats – are on the ballot. School board seats are also part of the election. Tens of millions of dollars in bond issues will be voted on.

In New Mexico, the November 2020 election had 68.67% turnout. That was a high number, but it also means over 30% of registered voters did not vote. Democracy is not a spectator sport. Be part of the process.

You must be a resident of New Mexico, a citizen of the United States and 18 years old or older at the time of the election. You can register and update your registration online. If you have either a current or expired New Mexico state ID (like a driver’s license), you can register for the first time or make changes to your registration – like name, address or party affiliation – online at www.nmvote.org.

If you prefer to register by mail, you can pick up a voter registration application form at your local county clerk’s office or call and it can send you the application. The office will tell you what you need to include with your registration for identification.

You can register at the Motor Vehicle Department, Human Services Department, public libraries, colleges, universities and at organized voter registration drives.

In New Mexico, you have options to find a time and location that works best for you.

An absentee ballot provides you the opportunity to vote from home. You can request an absentee ballot now at www.nmvote.org.

You can also request an absentee ballot from your county clerk. For example, from the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office website, you can print and mail or hand-deliver your absentee ballot application: https://www.bernco.gov/clerk/bureau-of-elections-overview/absentee-voting/ or call (505) 243-8683 (505-243-VOTE) option 2.

Absentee ballots must be returned to the county clerk by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2. Or mail the ballot by Oct. 25 or hand deliver it to a location designated by the county clerk. Check your county clerk website or call to find a location convenient for you. In Bernalillo County, the County Clerk’s Office is at 415 Silver Ave. SW.

Bernalillo County has 20 convenience centers that start early voting on Oct. 16, which continues through Oct. 30. Early voting locations can be found on your county clerk’s website or by calling the office.

On Election Day, polling locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find a location convenient for you on the county clerk’s website.

For military/overseas voting, the Federal Post Card Application is used so qualified service members and overseas citizens can register to vote and request an absentee ballot simultaneously.

The Secretary of State’s website has the 2021 Local Election Contest/Candidate List you can review now. https://candidateportal.servis.sos.state.nm.us/CandidateList.aspx?eid=2796&cty=02

Select your county from the drop-down menu. The list includes email addresses and phone numbers of the candidates. Search on the internet to find their websites for events and positions on issues.

Sample ballot information will be available in mid-September. Visit your county clerk website or call for a sample ballot.

Don’t get overwhelmed. If there is one race you care a lot about or an issue that is meaningful to your family, do your homework on that item to make an informed decision. There are public events you can attend, candidate forums or debates, articles to read and opportunities to ask questions. You can vote on every item on the ballot or only vote on those you want to. It’s your decision.

Exercising your right to vote is a key freedom of this country.

For more election information

Bernalillo County Clerk, Bureau of Elections, https://www.bernco.gov/clerk/bureau-of-elections-overview/ 505-243-VOTE (8683)

Santa Fe County Clerk, https://www.santafecountynm.gov/clerk/elections_information/ 505-986-6280

Torrance County Clerk, https://www.torrancecountynm.org/departments/county-clerk/ 505-544-4350

Sandoval County Clerk, https://www.sandovalcountynm.gov/elected-officials/county-clerk/ 505-867-7577

Valencia County Clerk, https://www.co.valencia.nm.us/239/Bureau-of-Elections/ 505-866-2080

